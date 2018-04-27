WWE GRR: Jinder Mahal Vs. Jeff Hardy (WWE United States Title Match)

WWE United States Title Match: Jinder Mahal vs. Jeff Hardy

We get a look at what led to tonight's WWE United States Title match. Out first comes WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy to a big pop. Sunil Singh is out next to do the introduction for Jinder Mahal.

Jinder looks to take control early on but Jeff fights back and unloads, sending Jinder out to the floor. Jeff runs the top of the barrier and jumps off, taking Jinder down on the floor. They bring it back in but Singh distracts Hardy, allowing Jinder to take control. Jinder unloads and drops a bunch of knees to Hardy now. Jinder with more offense, including a neckbreaker and a knee drop, for another 2 count.

Jinder keeps Jeff down until Jeff fights back and hits a Twist of Fate. Jeff comes back with more offense but he can't put Jinder away. Jinder runs into boots in the corner. Jeff goes to the top for a Whisper In the Wind but there's nobody there. Jeff with a 2 count. Hardy with the Hardyac Arrest and more offense.

Singh gets involved again but Hardy nails him. Jinder comes from behind and goes for The Khallas but Jeff counters. They trade pin attempts and Jeff nails a Twist of Fate. Jeff goes to the top for a pop now. Jeff nails the Swanton Bomb and covers for the pin.

Winner: Jeff Hardy

After the match, Jeff grabs the title and celebrates as his music hits. We go to replays. Hardy celebrates and gets a standing ovation from the crowd.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Greatest Royal Rumble. To access our full WWE Greatest Royal Rumble coverage, click here.