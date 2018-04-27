Camp WWE Return Date Revealed, The Miz On Being A Dad (Photo), Kurt Angle 'Pick' Video

- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video with RAW General Manager Kurt Angle plugging the new WWE Network "Bruno" documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino.

- The next season of the Camp WWE cartoon will premiere on the WWE Network after the Backlash pay-per-view goes off the air on Sunday, May 6th.

- The Miz tweeted the following from Saudi Arabia today to celebrate daughter Monroe Sky's first month. He also revealed that they have a Twitter account for Monroe at @MonroeMizanin.