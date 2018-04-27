WWE GRR: The Usos Vs. The Bludgeon Brothers (SmackDown Tag Team Title Match)

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: The Usos vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

We go to the ring and out first comes The Usos. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers are out next.

Rowan starts off with Jey Uso and takes control. Harper tags in with more big offense before another quick tag to Rowan. They double team Uso and keep him down with the quick tags. Rowan with a big backbreaker and a splash for a 2 count. The Bludgeon Brothers with more offense and tags. Rowan goes into the ring post but Harper tags in and prevents the tag.

Jimmy Uso finally gets the hot tag as Harper ends up on the floor. Jimmy runs the ropes and leaps out onto Harper. Jimmy with offense on both opponents now. Uso with a big crossbody and a 1 count on Harper. Uso avoids the lariat and drops Harper with a kick. Jimmy wastes some time but gets hyped up and splashes Harper in the corner. Harper powers back and goes for a powerbomb but Jimmy slides out. Jey tags back in and they double team Harper.

The Usos with double team kicks to Harper in the corner now. Harper takes double superkicks now. Rowan gets sent back to the floor. Jey goes to the top and hits the big splash on Harper for another close 2 count. Rowan drops Jey on the floor and Harper takes advantage of the distraction. Rowan and Harper double team Jimmy in the ring some more and Rowan covers for the pin.

Winners: The Bludgeon Brothers

After the match, Rowan and Harper stand tall with their titles as we go to replays. They pose over Jimmy with the titles in the air as a referee checks on him.

