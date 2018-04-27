WWE GRR: The Daivari Brothers Interrupt

- We get a video package on the WWE tryouts held in Jeddah this past week Mike Rome is in the ring now with 4 standout prospects from the tryouts - Nassar, Hussein, Monsoour and Fisal. They get pops from the crowd and two of them cut brief promos, which are pretty good. The music interrupts and out comes former WWE Superstar Shawn Daivari making his return. His brother is with him, WWE 205 Live Superstar Ariya Daivari. They're carrying the Iranian flag and most fans boo them.

Ariya takes the mic first and runs down each prospect, saying they're not real athletes. Real athletes, like The Daivari Brothers, come from the strongest nation in the world - Iran. More boos. Shawn talks trash on the mic now. Ariya gets in the face of Monsoour and shoves him. Monsoour drops him. Fizal drops Shawn with a kick. Hussein with a big slam to Shawn next. Nassar grabs Shawn next and tosses him out of the ring in front of his brother. The prospects stand tall and get pops from the crowd before standing tall together.