WWE GRR: Shinsuke Nakamura Vs. AJ Styles (WWE Title Match)

WWE Title Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

We go to the ring and out first comes Shinsuke Nakamura with his new entrance. WWE Champion AJ Styles is out next for this WrestleMania 34 rematch. We get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton.

The bell rings and they go at it back & forth to start. Nakamura comes back into the ring after a breather. AJ takes control and takes Nakamura down. They break and tangle again, going into the ropes as both get fired up. The referee warns them. Nakamura plays some mind games against the ropes and mocks AJ. Nakamura tells AJ to bring it and he does. They run the ropes and AJ nails a dropkick.

AJ takes Nakamura to the corner and slams his face. AJ with a chop and a takedown. AJ kicks Nakamura in the back and covers for a quick pin attempt. AJ with more offense but Nakamura gets his boot up in the corner. They go back to the ropes and Nakamura kicks AJ's knee out as they are breaking. Nakamura stomps away as the referee counts now. Nakamura positions AJ on the apron and charges on the floor with a big shot to the chin. Nakamura comes down with a shot to the neck, knocking AJ to the floor from the apron. Nakamura smirks and brings it back into the ring. Nakamura with two quick pin attempts.

Nakamura with more offense in the corner. Nakamura keeps AJ grounded now. AJ finally counters and drops Nakamura face-first. Both Superstars are down as fans rally. AJ with clotheslines and a big shot to the jaw. AJ kips up and nails a shot in the corner. Nakamura slides out but AJ grabs him right back and nails the Ushigoroshi for a 2 count. More back and forth between the two now. Nakamura gets the upperhand and calls for the Kinshasa. Nakamura charges but AJ counters and rolls him up for a 2 count. Styles counters and rolls into a Calf Crusher in the middle of the ring. Nakamura finally gets to the bottom rope and the hold is broken.

AJ gets up first and shows some frustration. Nakamura with a kick to the side of the head out of nowhere. AJ boots Nakamura and springboards in but Nakamura catches him in mid-air and places him over the top rope. Nakamura charges with the high knee in the corner for a 2 count. Nakamura takes AJ to the top and kicks him. Nakamura climbs up but Styles sends him to the mat with a counter. They get up and trade strikes in the middle of the ring as fans go along now. AJ with a big shot to the jaw. Nakamura suckers AJ in and kicks but AJ fires right back with kicks of his own. Nakamura ends up getting AJ in the armbar but AJ is resisting. AJ turns that into a 1 count. They get up and AJ nails a pele kick, sending Nakamura back down.

AJ looks to go for the Phenomenal Forearm but he has to roll through after springboarding in. He almost hits the referee, distracting the referee for a second. Nakamura takes advantage and hits a low blow from behind. The referee doens't see it but AJ gets the bottom rope to break the pin. Nakamura charges with the big knee to face but AJ counters and drops him. Nakamura rolls to the floor for a breather. AJ goes to the floor and tackles Nakamura over the Arabic announce table. The referee continues to count.

AJ launches Nakamura into the barrier at the 8 count. The referee counts both Superstars out.

Double Count Out

After the bell, AJ continues beating on Nakamura at ringside. AJ charges and crashes into Nakamura, sending them both over the barrier at the timekeeper's area. AJ with a steel chair shot to the back. AJ brings Nakamura back into the ring but Nakamura rolls right back out the other side. Fans boo. AJ springboards from the ring to the floor, taking Nakamura down again. AJ's music hits as he looks on from the ramp. A referee checks on Nakamura as AJ returns to the ring to raise the title while his music plays.

