WWE GRR: The Undertaker Vs. Rusev (Casket Match)

Casket Match: Rusev vs. The Undertaker

We go back to the ring and see the casket at ringside as they go over the match rules. Aiden English is out first, singing about how this is The Undertaker's final day and how they will celebrate because it's Rusev Day. The music hits and out next comes Rusev. The bells finally toll as The Undertaker makes his grand entrance to a big pop.

Rusev Day looks on as Taker slowly marches to the ring, stopping at the casket before entering. The lightning flashes as Taker walks up the steps. He stops and takes his hat off as the big entrance wraps. The bell rings but Rusev quickly goes to the floor as Taker has the casket opened by the two officials. Fans are going wild as Rusev comes back to the apron while Taker stares him down. Rusev stalls some more and goes to the floor but Taker follows and rocks him. Taker brings it back into the ring but Rusev attacks, backing Taker into the corner with strikes. Rusev unloads and stomps away now. Taker is still standing. Rusev turns around and Taker tosses him into the corner. Taker with big strikes in the corner now.

Taker works on Rusev's shoulder now. Taker goes to the top and nails Old School for a pop. Rusev ends up on top of the closed casket and this freaks him out. He scrambles up the ramp and Aiden tries to talk him down. Taker watches from the ring. Rusev lures Taker to the floor and turns it around. Rusev sends Taker into the barrier. Rusev tries to whip Taker into the barrier but Taker counters and launched Rusev by the timekeeper's area. Taker slams Rusev's face into the main announce table now. Fans chant for Taker as he positions Rusev on the apron with his neck hanging off. Taker goes to the apron and drops the huge leg drop.

Taker brings it back in and asks for the casket to be raised. Taker rolls Rusev into the casket but Aiden won't let the lid be closed. Taker backs English away but Rusev is back in the ring getting to his feet now. Taker enters the ring and Rusev drops him with a big kick. Rusev stomps away on Taker now. Taker finally fights out of the corner but Rusev fights back. Fans go along as they trade big strikes in the middle of the ring. Taker drops Rusev. Rusev comes back and drops Taker with a big spin kick.

Rusev eyes the casket but focuses on keeping Taker down as English cheers him on. Fans boo as Rusev calls for The Accolade. Rusev stomps on Taker's back and applies the hold, facing the casket. Rusev breaks the hold in the middle of the ring and Taker looks to be laid out, flat on his back. Taker sits straight up as Rusev calls for the casket to be opened. Rusev turns around to a chokeslam attempt from Taker. Rusev counters and they trade shots in the middle of the ring again. They run the ropes and Taker ducks a shot, then hits a big chokeslam.

Taker looks back at the casket before picking Rusev back up and tossing him into it. English runs in the ring before the lid is closed. Taker turns around and chokeslams English. Taker cuts the throat and grabs English for a Tombstone piledriver in the middle of the ring for a pop. Taker rolls English into the casket with Rusev. Taker slams the lid shut on Rusev Day for the win.

Winner: The Undertaker

After the match, Taker stands tall as his music hits. Taker looks around the crowd as we go to replays. We come back and the lights are low now. Taker poses in the middle of the ring as pyro goes off around the stadium. The Dead Man exits the ring and stops to look at the casket before marching up the ramp. Taker stops on the stage and looks back at the ring. He turns back around and raises his fist in the air as the lighting strikes.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Greatest Royal Rumble. To access our full WWE Greatest Royal Rumble coverage, click here.