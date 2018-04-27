Former WWE Star Returns At GRR (Photo, Video), Temperatures In Saudi Arabia, Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt

- As noted, Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy defeated The Bar to capture the vacant RAW Tag Team Titles at today's WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia. Cathy Kelley looks at the new champions in the WWE Now video seen above. Below is a backstage photo of the two from Wyatt.

- Michael Cole noted early during today's Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia that it was 82 degrees in the ring and 87 degrees throughout the King Abdullah Sports City's King Abdullah International Stadium. WWE Superstars have mentioned how hot it was in several interviews since arriving in the country this week.

- There was a segment at today's GRR event that featured Mike Rome in the ring with 4 prospects from the recent WWE tryouts in Jeddah - Nessar, Hussein, Mansoour, and Faisal. They were interrupted by WWE 205 Live Superstar Ariya Daivari and his brother, former WWE Superstar Shawn Daivari. The Daivari Brothers were representing Iran, playing off the Iran vs. Saudi Arabia rivalry, and ended up getting beat up by the Saudi prospects. You can see photos and video from the segment below:

Welcome to @WWE Greatest Royal Rumble, Nessar, Hussein, Mansoour, and Faisal after a grueling week of WWE tryouts in Jeddah! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/cSwb5qdwiI — WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018

The DAIVARI BROTHERS are live in Saudi Arabia, but it seems they're waving a different flag... #WWEGRR @AriyaDaivariWWE pic.twitter.com/gM3yCsJUqL — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 27, 2018