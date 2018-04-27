Shortly before the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match began, WWE unveiled the championship belt below, which will be presented to the winner of the match.
Also going to the winner of the Rumble. #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/dnarMyEIZ8— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) April 27, 2018
The name of the title was not mentioned. As noted, the winner of the Rumble will also receive the trophy below:
Trophy for the 50-Man Royal Rumble. #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/WaUd0hKSTz— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) April 27, 2018
