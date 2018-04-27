WWE GRR: 50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble Match

50-Man Royal Rumble Match

We go to the ring for the rules of tonight's main event. We see the trophy and championship title that the winner will receive. Out first comes Daniel Bryan to a big pop. Dolph Ziggler is out next to start the match with Bryan.

Bryan tries to dump Ziggler early on. They come back to the mat and trade offense. Ziggler tries to dump Ziggler now but he hangs on. Sin Cara is out next at #3. Ziggler attacks but misses. Cara nails a moonsault on both opponents. Cara with a powerbomb to Ziggler. Cara and Bryan go at it now. Cara takes control but gets dumped to the apron. Cara fights back in and goes to the top for a Swanton Bomb on Bryan. Cara tries to toss Bryan but he can't get him out. Ziggler comes over and goes at it with Cara. Cara blocks the Zig Zag and nails a superkick. Ziggler clotheslines Cara over the top and eliminates him. The timer counts down and out next comes Curtis Axel at #4. Axel does not come out to The Miz's theme that The Miztourage has been using.

Axel hits the ring and unloads, taking Bryan to the corner. Ziggler fights Axel off and they go at it in the corner. The timer counts down and here comes 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry at #5. Axel tries to eliminate Bryan as Henry slowly marches to the ring. Axel attacks Henry but Henry scoops him for a big slam. Henry dumps Axel to the apron but Axel hangs on. Henry headbutts Axel and he is eliminated. Ziggler and Bryan work on Henry now. The next man out at #6 is Mike Kanellis as Henry stands tall.

Henry immediately eliminates Kanellis for a possible record. Ziggler and Henry go at it now with Henry flooring Ziggler. The next man out is Hiroki Sumi, a Japanese Sumo veteran that trained under Akebono. Sumi enters the ring and faces off with Henry in the middle of the ring. They lock up for a test of strength and Henry tries to eliminate Sumi over the top. Henry eliminates Sumi. Ziggler and Bryan immediately eliminate Henry. Viktor of The Ascension is out next. Viktor rushes the ring and unloads. Viktor drops Ziggler and nails a flying knee on Bryan. Viktor is eliminated. Kofi Kingston is out next. Kofi takes down Bryan and Ziggler at the same time.

Bryan with kicks to Kofi in the corner now. The next man out at #10 is Tony Nese. Nese hits the ring and goes at it with Kofi. Bryan works on dumping Ziggler. The next man out is Dash Wilder. Wilder goes to work on Nese. The next man out is Hornswoggle. Hornswoggle helps eliminate Wilder from the floor. Hornswoggle takes out Kofi with a Swoggle Drop. Hornswoggle goes to the top for a Tadpole Splash but Ziggler superkicks him. Nese ends up eliminating Hornswoggle. Primo Colon is out next. Primo goes right to work on Nese. Primo botches a move on the ropes. Ziggler and Bryan continue to go at it. The #14 entrant is Xavier Woods.

Kofi almost gets dumped but he hangs on by landing on Woods' back while Woods is on the apron. Primo tries to finish the job but they hang on. Woods climbs to the top with Kofi on his back. Kofi leaps off Woods' back and takes down several other Superstars. Nese tries to dance with The New Day but they eliminate him. Bo Dallas is the next man out. Dallas works on Kofi and Woods but gets superkicked. Bryan works on Kofi but gets countered. Bryan with a suplex. RAW General Manager Kurt Angle is out at #16. The WWE Hall of Famer unloads on everyone with suplexes. Angle eliminates Dallas and Colon. Ziggler superkicks Angle. Angle eliminates Ziggler next.

Scott Dawson is the next man out. The New Day double teams Bryan. Goldust is out next at #18. Goldust hits Goldust tosses Bryan to the apron and rocks him but he hangs on. Bryan fights back in. The next man out is Konnor. Konnor goes right to work on Kofi but Woods makes the save. Goldust works on Bryan again and then goes to Konnor. Elias is the #20 entrant. Elias comes out with his guitar, asking who wants to Walk With Elias. Goldust works on Angle as Elias talks and walks to the ring. Elias performs a song at ringside but runs right in the ring and dumps Konnor, Woods and Kofi at the same time. Luke Gallows is out next. Bryan and Angle go at it in the middle of the ring now. Elias comes from behind and eliminates Angle. Gallows unloads with offense around the ring. Rhyno is out next.

Drew Gulak hits the ring next, going right for Bryan. Goldust has Elias down in the corner. The next man out at #24 is Tucker Knight from WWE NXT. Tucker unloads on Dawson and beats him down. Elias hits Tucker but Tucker drops him. Gulak with a sleeper on Tucker. Gulak is eliminated. Roode is out next to a pop. Goldust get eliminated, apparently by Tucker. Scott Dawson accidentally eliminates himself. Fandango is out next, going at it with Tucker. Chad Gable is out next. Gallows works on Elias in the corner. Gable drops Tucker with an Electric Chair. Bryan and Gable go at it. The #28 entrant is Rey Mysterio.

Rey hits the ring as the pyro goes off. Rey unloads on Gallows to start. Rey eliminates Gallows. Fandango stops 619 from happening to Roode. Rey takes out Gable with a big DDT. Rey continues decking the other participants. Out next comes Mojo Rawley as Elias works on Rey. Mojo eliminates Fandango as soon as he hits the ring. Bryan works on Elias while Rhyno works on Roode. Tyler Breeze is out next at #30. Mojo tries to knock Breeze out but he jumps into Fandango's arms instead. He comes back and Mojo eliminates him. Roode works on Elias now. The next man out is Big E as Rey works on Tucker.

Big E brings pancakes into the ring and throws them at Tucker. Tucker charges and Big E applies an abdominal stretch. Big E with the Big Ending on Tucker. Big E eliminates Tucker. Karl Anderson is out next at #32. Anderson ends up hitting Roode with a big Spinebuster after more offense. Big E floors Anderson. Big E works on eliminating Anderson. Bryan works on Gable in the corner. The next man out is Apollo Crews as Rey hits 619 on Roode. Crews hits the ring and takes out Gable. Crews with a standing moonsault. Crews eliminates Gable. Bryan fights off Crews and hangs on. Rhyno works on Roode in the corner. Anderson and Big E work on Mojo. The next entrant is NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era. Strong goes at it with Elias and dropkicks him. Strong with backbreakers to Roode and then Anderson, Rey and Big E. Strong sends Rhyno to the apron and eliminates him. Strong works over Rey now. The next man out is Randy Orton to a big pop.

Orton heads to the ramp and floors Mojo, then Crew. Orton powerslams Anderson. Crews elbows Orton and goes to the top but Orton nails the RKO in mid-air. Orton tosses Anderson, then Mojo and then Crews. Heath Slater is out next as Orton works on dumping Bryan. Rey turns it around on Orton. Slater floors Big E with a knee. Slater works on dumping Elias now. Orton tries to eliminate Rey now. Roode works on Bryan. The next man out at #37 is NXT Superstar Babatunde Aiyegbusi. The big man unloads and floors Roode. Babatunde takes shots from Bryan but they do nothing. Babatunde puts the boots to Bryan in the corner now. Baron Corbin is out next. Corbin drags Elias under the bottom rope and sends him into the steel ring steps. Corbin rocks Orton and enters the ring, dropping Strong and Roode. Rey kicks Corbin and ducks clotheslines but Corbin nails a big Deep Six. Corbin splashes Roode in the corner but runs into kicks from Strong. Corbin runs around the ring and back in to knock Strong out of mid-air. Corbin eliminates Roode and Strong. The next man out is Titus O'Neil. Titus runs, slips and goes flying under the ring apron. Titus is pissed but the announcers can't stop laughing at him.

Bryan works on eliminating Orton. Dan Matha from NXT is out next. Titus is still being laughed at. Braun Strowman is out next at #41. Babatunde works over Big E. Bryan fights Corbin off. Braun meets Babatunde in the middle of the ring and tosses him, then Matha. Braun tosses Big E next. Braun catches Slater and tosses him out of the ring onto the others. Braun stands tall and gets attacked by everyone else. Tye Dillinger is out next. Tye goes to save Braun from being dumped by the others. Braun shoves everyone off ans tosses Titus to eliminate him. Braun tosses Tye next. Braun gets hit by Orton and Rey for the double team. Rey hits 619 and Orton hits the RKO. Braun almost eliminates Rey. Corbin eliminates Rey. Orton eliminates Corbin. Elias eliminates Orton. Elias goes to hang outside now. Curt Hawkins is out next. Hawkins tries to run away but Braun brings him back. Braun deals with Bryan and Elias on the outside. Braun enters the ring and eliminates Hawkins. Elias goes to work on Braun now.

Bobby Lashley is out at #44 as the pyro goes off. Elias is still working on Braun in the corner. Lashley enters and runs over Elias, unloading with offense. Lashley eventually eliminates Elias. Braun and Lashley go at it now. Bryan runs in from the outside with dropkicks to both of them. Bryan unloads and yells out. Bryan tries to dump Lashley now. The Great Khali is out next at #45. Lashley is still trying to dump Bryan as Khali marches to the ring. Khali enters the ring and chops Lashley down. Khali drops Bryan with a big chop. Braun approaches but Khali drops him. Strowman and Lashley team up on Khali now and eliminate him.

Bryan, Lashley and Braun all go down now. They are the only ones in the ring. Kevin Owens is out next. Owens with corner cannonballs to Braun, Lashley and Bryan again. Bryan drops Owens with a kick. Owens with a pop-up powerbomb to Bryan as Bryan breaks a record for longest Rumble performance. The next man out is SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon. Owens fumes as Shane runs to the ring. Shane unloads on Bryan with lefts and rights. Shane with the big elbow to Owens. Shane mounts Owens with more strikes. Shane stomps on Lashley now. Shane counters Owens and hits a DDT. Shane dances around and looks at Bryan as he gets up. They face off in the middle of the ring. Shane lets Bryan have his way with Owens but they take turns on Owens. Bryan beats on Owens in the corner. The next entrant is Shelton Benjamin.

Shelton tackles Shane and mounts him with strikes. Shelton floors Bryan and goes back at it with Shane. Shelton with a big knee to the jaw of Lashley. Braun blocks a knee from Shelton. Braun stumbles to his feet and Owens tries to get everyone to attack Braun. They all charge Braun but he fights them off. Out next comes Big Cass at #49. Cass hits the ring and goes for Bryan but others fall on him, taking his knee out. Cass stays focused on Bryan. Cass and Shelton double team Braun now. Lashley makes it a triple team. They drop Braun in the corner and Shane goes to the top for a hug Coast 2 Coast. Braun goes under the bottom rope. Cass with a big fall-away slam on Lashley. Shelton with a big knee to Cass. The last man out at #50 is Chris Jericho to a big pop. Owens looks terrified.

Owens yells at Jericho as he enters the ring. They unload on each other in the middle of the ring. Jericho drops Owens and hits the Lionsault. Cass almost gets dumped but he hangs on. Jericho with a Codebreaker on Shelton. Jericho eliminates Shelton. Jericho gets the Walls of Jericho locked in on Owens. Owens taps but it does no good. Cass breaks the hold with a big boot to Jericho. Lashley with a big suplex on Cass but it's blocked. Lashley turns it into a Brainbuster. Bryan takes down Owens with a suplex. Bryan with knees to the face of Owens in the corner. Bryan tells Shane to get up and help him eliminate Owens. Shane goes back to the top for another Coast 2 Coast but Braun runs up on the apron and grabs Shane by his neck. Braun launches Shane from the top through the announce table. Cole goes crazy. Shane is laid out as Cole calls for help.

Strowman dumps Lashley and Jericho next, then Owens. Bryan and Braun go at it now. Big Cass floors Bryan with a big boot. Cass eliminates Bryan. Cass talks trash to Bryan from the ring. Cass turns around and Braun stares him down. They meet in the middle of the ring as fans pop. Cass and Braun go at it now. Cass runs with a big boot and Braun catches it. Braun crotches Cass over the top rope and bounces it up & down. Braun charges Cass with a shoulder and eliminates him to get the win.

Winner of the Greatest Royal Rumble: Braun Strowman

After the match, Braun stands tall as we go to replays. We come back to the ring and Vince McMahon is in the ring with a local Saudi official and Braun. They present the large trophy and the GRR Title belt to Strowman. Strowman raises the title in the air as Vince cheers him on. Braun stands tall as local music plays and the pyro goes off in and around the stadium. The Greatest Royal Rumble event goes off the air.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Greatest Royal Rumble. To access our full WWE Greatest Royal Rumble coverage, click here.