WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Match Photos & Videos, Orders Of Entrants & Eliminations, WWE NXT Stars

By Marc Middleton | April 27, 2018
WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Match Photos & Videos, Orders Of Entrants & Eliminations, WWE NXT Stars Photo Credit: Miguel Discart

Braun Strowman won the first-ever 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match at tonight's big WWE GRR event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah Sports City's King Abdullah International Stadium.

Strowman won the new GRR Title belt seen blow and the custom trophy, presented to him in the ring after the match by Vince McMahon and a local Saudi official. The match featured special appearances by three WWE NXT Superstars - Tucker Knight, Dan Matha and Babatunde Aiyegbusi, and Japanese Sumo wrestler Hiroki Sumi.

Below are photos & videos from the match along with orders of eliminations & entrants:

Order of Entrants
1. Daniel Bryan
2. Dolph Ziggler
3. Sin Cara
4. Curtis Axel
5. Mark Henry
6. Mike Kanellis
7. Hiroki Sumi
8. Viktor
9. Kofi Kingston
10. Tony Nese
11. Dash Wilder
12. Hornswoggle
13. Primo Colon
14. Xavier Woods
15. Bo Dallas
16. Kurt Angle
17. Scott Dawson
18. Goldust
19. Konnor
20. Elias
21. Luke Gallows
22. Rhyno
23. Drew Gulak
24. Tucker Knight
25. Bobby Roode
26. Fandango
27. Chad Gable
28. Rey Mysterio
29. Mojo Rawley
30. Tyler Breeze
31. Big E
32. Karl Anderson
33. Apollo Crews
34. Roderick Strong
35. Randy Orton
36. Heath Slater
37. Babatunde Aiyegbusi
38. Baron Corbin
39. Titus O'Neil
40. Dan Matha
41. Braun Strowman
42. Tye Dillinger
43. Curt Hawkins
44. Bobby Lashley
45. The Great Khali
46. Kevin Owens
47. Shane McMahon
48. Shelton Benjamin
49. Big Cass
50. Chris Jericho

Order of Eliminations
1. Sin Cara (by Dolph Ziggler)
2. Curtis Axel (by Mark Henry)
3. Mike Kanellis (by Mark Henry)
4. Hiroki Sumi (by Mark Henry)
5. Mark Henry (by Dolph Ziggler and Daniel Bryan)
6. Viktor (by Daniel Bryan)
7. Dash Wilder (by Hornswoggle, others)
8. Hornswoggle (by Tony Nese)
9. Tony Mese (by Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods)
10. Bo Dallas (by Kurt Angle)
11. Primo Colon (by Kurt Angle)
12. Dolph Ziggler (by Kurt Angle)
13. Konnor (by Elias)
14. Kofi Kingston (by Elias)
15. Xavier Woods (by Elias)
16. LKurt Anlge (by Elias)
17. Drew Gulak (by Tucker Knight)
18. Goldust
19. Scott Dawson (by himself)
20. Luke Gallows (by Rey Mysterio)
21. Fandango (by Mojo Rawley)
22. Tyler Breeze (by Mojo Rawley)
23. Tucker Knight (by Big E)
24. Chad Gable (by Apollo Crews)
25. Rhyno (by Roderick Strong)
26. Karl Anderson (by Randy Orton)
27. Mojo Rawley (by Randy Orton)
28. Apollo Crews (by Randy Orton)
29. Bobby Roode (by Baron Corbin)
30. Roderick Strong (by Baron Corbin)
31. Babatunde Aiyegbusi (by Braun Strowman)
32. Dan Matha (by Braun Strowman)
33. Big E (by Braun Strowman)
34. Heath Slater (by Braun Strowman)
35. Titus O'Neil (by Braun Strowman)
36. Tye Dillinger (by Braun Strowman)
37. Rey Mysterio (by Baron Corbin)
38. Baron Corbin (by Randy Orton)
39. Randy Orton (by Elias)
40. Curt Hawkins (by Braun Strowman)
41. Elias (by Bobby Lashley)
42. The Great Khali (by Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman)
43. Shelton Benjamin (by Chris Jericho)
44. Shane McMahon (by Braun Strowman)
45. Bobby Lashley (by Braun Strowman)
46. Chris Jericho (by Braun Strowman)
47. Kevin Owens (by Braun Strowman)
48. Daniel Bryan (by Big Cass)
49. Big Cass (by Braun Strowman)
Winner: Braun Strowman





































































