WWE Stars React To Titus O'Neil Falling At GRR (Videos), Cedric Alexander On WWE Taking Over

- WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia today saw WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander retain over Kalisto in his first title defense. Above is post-match video with Alexander discussing the match. Alexander talks about the rough WWE schedule and says it was an honor to defend his title in Saudi Arabia, showing the world that he is second to none. Cedric says WWE 205 Live is alive & well, and WWE is alive & well, and they're taking over the world.

- WWE stock was down 0.025% today, closing at $40.30 per share. Today's high was $40.60 and the low was $40.10.

- Titus O'Neil's entrance in the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match brought flashbacks to his infamous keg tumble on WWE NXT years back. Titus tripped running down the ramp and flew right under the edge of the ring, causing the announcers and just about everyone else to laugh uncontrollably. You can see replays of the botch below with comments from RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Oney Lorcan and No Way Jose:

Braun might have won the #WWEGRR but @TitusONeilWWE stole the damn show!!! ???????????????? 'ravo! I'll finally say it! TITUS....WORLDWIDE!!!! — Lina Fanene (@NiaJaxWWE) April 27, 2018

MAYBE GIVE TITUS THE TROPHY — ONEY Lorcan (@_StarDESTROYER) April 27, 2018