Backstage WWE GRR Notes, Matt Hardy Reveals Team Name, Shinsuke Nakamura Reacts To Double Count Out

- WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble event today in Saudi Arabia saw WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy retain over Jinder Mahal while Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt won the vacant RAW Tag Team Titles by defeating The Bar. Above is backstage video of Woken Matt interrupting Brother Nero and congratulating him. Matt mentions that he and Wyatt are now The Deleters of Worlds. Jeff says they are now on separate brands but they will see each other again in the future.

- WWE officials had talked about adding a singles match to the Greatest Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show but that obviously never happened. PWInsider adds that the entire WWE crew was given a long list of cultural miscues to avoid while they were in Saudi Arabia this week.

- Shinsuke Nakamura tweeted the following after his GRR match with WWE Champion AJ Styles ended in a double count out: