Sami Zayn Not At WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Note, Braun Strowman - Karen Jarrett (Photo), WWE Shop

- Sami Zayn was not in tonight's Greatest Royal Rumble match in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Sami is of Syrian descent and started the #SamiForSyria mobile clinic in Syria last summer. Saudi Arabia and Syria cut off relations in 2012. Sami did make mention of being in the match on RAW this past Monday night when he said that the the event was called "The Greatest Royal Rumble" because Kevin Owens and himself were going to win the Rumble match, although later the segment above was shot where Sami said he wasn't feeling well and hinted that he wouldn't be able to go to Saudi Arabia. It should be noted that the promotional image below that we had posted a couple of weeks ago had Sami notably missing, while Owens was on it:

- Karen Jarrett posted the throwback photo below on her Instagram of herself and Braun Strowman at the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this month. The two were involved in an incident at a bar last summer where Strowman was reportedly rude to Karen's son, not knowing who he was. Karen yelled at Braun, which supposedly ended with Strowman getting on his knees and apologizing for the incident and asking her not to tell her ex-husband, Kurt Angle, or anyone else about it.