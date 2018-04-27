UFC Announces Two Hall Of Famers, Bellator 198 Weigh-In Results

- Weigh-ins for Saturday night's Bellator 198 event took place on Friday, with both Fedor Emelianenko and Frank Mir coming in under the heavyweight limit. The two square off on Paramount Network from the Allstate Arena in the quarterfinals of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix.

Emelianenko, a former champion in several promotions, weighed in at 240 pounds. Mir, an ex-UFC heavyweight champion who holds a victory over Brock Lesnar, weighed in at 261.5 pounds.

The card also features Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Sam Sicilia, Neiman Gracie vs. Javier Torres, Rafael Lovato Jr. vs. Gerald Harris and Dillon Danis vs. Kyle Walker. Danis is a training partner of Conor McGregor's.

Main Card (9 p.m. ET)Paramount Network

* Fedor Emelianenko (240 lbs.) vs. Frank Mir (261.5) in Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix quarterfinals

* Emmanuel Sanchez (145) vs. Sam Sicilia (146)

* Neiman Gracie (171) vs. Javier Torres (169)

* Rafael Lovato Jr. (186.5) vs. Gerald Harris (188)

* Dillon Danis (175) vs. Kyle Walker (174)

Preliminary Card

* P.J. Cajigas (169.5) vs. R'Mandel Cameron (170)

* Dan Stittgen (170.5) vs. Mark Stoddard (170.5)

* Morgan Sickinger (147.5) vs. Eric Wisely (150)

* Joey Diehl (126) vs. Nate Williams (125)

* James Bennett (155.5) vs. Dustin Stusse (157.5)

* Asef Askar (146) vs. Andrew Johnson (145.5)

* Adil Benjilany (145) vs. Corey Jackson (145.5)

* Tom Angeloff (169) vs. Sultan Umar (169.5)

* Adam Maciejewski (250.5) vs. Robert Morrow (214)

- The UFC has announced the first two members of the 2018 Hall of Fame class in Matt Serra and Art Davie. The ceremony takes place July 5 from The Pearl at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas and will stream live on UFC Fight Pass.

Davie, a creator and co-founder of the UFC, will be inducted into the Contributor wing. Serra, a former UFC welterweight champion, goes in to the Pioneer wing.

"Being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame is the greatest honor that can be bestowed to anyone involved with the sport of mixed martial arts," Davie said. "Watching UFC become mainstream and break all these records over the years has been like watching my child go out and conquer the world. I'm so proud of what UFC has become and I'm thrilled my part in its creation is being celebrated during its 25th anniversary."

"This is an honor to say the least," said Serra. "I turned professional in 1999, during the dark ages when MMA was almost finished in the US. I didn't become a mixed martial artist because there was a ton of money and fame to be had - there was none back then. I began competing in MMA because I love the sport, and that took me all the way to the UFC championship, and, now the UFC Hall of Fame. I love the sport as much as I ever did, and I couldn't be happier or more honored right now."