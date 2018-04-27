Braun Strowman Breaks Roman Reigns Record, Steve Austin On Shinsuke Nakamura Heel, WWE Prospects

- As noted, there was a segment at WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble event that featured Mike Rome in the ring with 4 prospects from the recent WWE tryouts in Jeddah - Nessar, Hussein, Mansoour, and Faisal. They were interrupted by WWE 205 Live Superstar Ariya Daivari and his brother, former WWE Superstar Shawn Daivari, who were representing Iran to play off the Iran vs. Saudi rivalry. The segment ended with the prospects clearing the ring of The Daivari Brothers.

Above is post-segment video of the prospects talking about what it meant to represent Saudi Arabia in front of the world, working with the WWE coaches at the recent tryouts and more. It was noted that they did not like WWE Head Coach Matt Bloom at first because he was tough on them but he was working hard and had to be tough on them so they would be prepared for what they did in the ring.

- Greatest Royal Rumble winner Braun Strowman set a record of 13 eliminations in a Royal Rumble match for his big win. The previous record of 12 eliminations was set by Roman Reigns in the 2014 Rumble match. WWE announced the following to congratulate The Monster Among Men:

13. Big Cass Braun broke the record previously held by Roman Reigns, who eliminated 12 Superstars in the 2014 Royal Rumble Match. Of course, Reigns' Rumble bout included only 30 Superstars while Strowman had a whopping 50, but who's going to quibble with The Monster Among Men?

