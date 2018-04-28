Ronda Rousey Admittedly 'Did A Whole Lot Of Crying' After UFC Defeats

After dominating her first 12 professional MMA fights, 10 of them in the first round, Ronda Rousey failed to win her last two fights. Her first crushing loss was against Holly Holm at UFC 193, 59 seconds into the second round via knockout. After taking some time to reflect on the defeat, Rousey aimed to bounce back by defeating Amanda Nunes. However, 48 seconds into the first round, the match was over, and Rousey was defeated via TKO.

Rousey went on the Ellen DeGeneres Show following her loss to Holm and was very transparent regarding the level of depression she experienced. Rousey even got to the point of becoming suicidal, feeling that she had no reason to live after the heartbreaking loss of Holm.

Recently, Rousey opened up again during a Q&A session hosted by Hollywood director Peter Berg at the Wild Card West boxing gym about her UFC defeats. (h/t USA Today)

"I did a whole lot of crying, isolating myself, (husband Travis Browne) held me and let me cry and it lasted two years," said Rousey. "I couldn't have done it alone. There's a lot of things you have to remember. Every missed opportunity is a blessing in disguise. I had to learn from experience. From the worst things, the best things have come as a result. Time is a great teacher. It's that belief that time passes, even bad times."

A major factor of Rousey holding in her feelings was due to the social media sometimes tending to be less sensitive and more critical to celebrities and their personal struggles.

"We live in an age of trial by Twitter," said Rousey. "What is really gained by stating opinion on anything? It whittles people down. It gets cut and pasted 10 times and it's in (a) headline. (Famous people) keep more and more of it to themselves. Why should I talk? I believe hearing me speak is a privilege and it's a privilege that's been abused, so why not revoke it from everyone? I don't believe public criticism beating you down is the right thing to do."

Thankfully, the two losses panned out to work out very well for Rousey in hindsight, as it led to commencing a career in pro wrestling. Rousey had a very impressive debut at WrestleMania 34 and is being received in a positive way by a vast majority of the WWE fans via live crowds and social media.

Source: USA Today