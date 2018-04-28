Next Sunday WWE Backlash will take place from Newark, New Jersey and while the card isn't finalized, as of today, there are six matches official.
Today's question: Which match interests you the most?
WWE Championship
AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
WWE Raw Women's Championship
Nia Jax (c) vs. Alexa Bliss
WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
Carmella (c) vs. Charlotte
WWE Intercontinental Championship
Seth Rollins (c) vs. The Miz
Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe
Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass
Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.
New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes Backlash on May 6.