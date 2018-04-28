ROH Bound By Honor: West Palm Beach Results (4/27): Bullet Club In Action, Tag Titles Defended

Last night ROH Bound By Honor: West Palm Peach took place and it featured The Briscoes retaining the ROH World Tag Team Titles against The Motor City Machine Guns in the main event. Below are the full results:

* The Briscoes defeated The Motor City Machine Guns (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Dalton Castle defeated Flip Gordon (Proving Grounds Match - Non-Title)

* Coast 2 Coast defeated The Dawgs, The Addiction, and Silas Young / The Beer City Bruiser (Four Corner Tag Team Survival Match)

* Cody (with Bernard The Business Bear) defeated Punishment Martinez

* Jay Lethal defeated Scorpio Sky

* Adam Page, Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson defeated The Kingdom

* Marty Scurll defeated Kenny King

* Deonna Purrazzo defeated Kelly Klein

* Josh Woods defeated Shane Taylor

ROH's next show is Bound by Honor: ROH Champions vs. Bullet Club and will take place tonight in Lakeland, Florida. Below is the full card:

* The Briscoes, Silas Young, and Dalton Castle vs. The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, and Cody

* Punishment Martinez vs. Adam Page

* Jay Lethal vs. Josh Woods

* Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian vs. TK O'Ryan and Vinny Marseglia

* Shane Taylor vs. Matt Taven vs. Kenny King vs. Beer City Bruiser (Four Corner Survival Match)

* Scorpio Sky vs. Flip Gordon