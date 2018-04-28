Batista On Why Match With Ronda Rousey Didn't Take Place, When He Plans To Retire

Earlier this month, it was reported Batista was one of the potential names to tag with Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 34 against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Kurt Angle was eventually picked and the duo would go on to win that match. A reason why WWE passed on Batista wasn't really known until Batista spoke with Chad Dukes of 106.7 The Fan and explained why the match didn't go down.

"This is all insider stuff, and I usually don't share. I'm really an old-school kayfabe guy," Batista said. "But they reached out to me earlier this year to possibly come back and do that thing with Ronda [Rousey]. And I said that I would be willing to do it only if we teased something for me and Hunter to go to Mania next year. And they said, 'Yeah, that would be great. I love that idea.' And I said, 'Well, that's great. I'll come back a few times during the year, and we'll tease it, and we'll work it and we'll milk it. And we'll go to Mania, me and Hunter, next year.' Oh, I love that idea. Let's do it!"

Despite the initial interest in the match, things suddenly dropped off when WWE stopped calling Batista.

"So, we literally talked for about like three weeks and then they just stopped calling me," Bautista continued. "I sent a text to Hunter. I was like, 'Hey man, I don't know if you put any more thought into what's going on. I'm really excited about the possibilities.' And I literally never heard back from them. They just stopped talking to me about it. Man, I don't know what else I can do to try to ... I want to end my career the right way. I'm faithful and loyal to the WWE. I'm proud of being from there and I want to do good business with them, but they just don't make it easy. You know, they just don't."

Batista had previously said he didn't want to go into the WWE Hall of Fame until he had one more run, but it sounds like next year is the last chance for WWE to bring him in for a match.

"I told them next year would be my last year. I'm turning 50 next year," Batista responded. "I'd be willing to ... I feel great. Physically, I'm in great shape. I've never let up on that. But I just don't want to be the old guy in the ring and I don't want to overstay my welcome. I just want to end my career the right way and next year will be the last opportunity, so if we can't make something happen by next year, then I'm just gonna officially hang it up."

He continued that despite the negativity from fans during some of his last run and the difficulty working with WWE, he still wants to entertain the fans.

"I'm doing okay for myself, so I don't need to be there," Batista said. "I just, I love it there. Even thought the fans totally crapped on me the last time I was there, I would still go back in a heartbeat and love to entertain them, and I would have fun doing it, man. I'd be happy to be there. But, I just don't get it, man. I don't get that company. I just don't understand."

Batista also discussed his latest film, Avengers: Infinity War. You can hear Batista's full comments by clicking here.