WWE announced WWE Champion AJ Styles will face Shinsuke Nakamura at Backlash on May 6. Styles defeated Nakamura at WrestleMania 34, but a post-match lowblow kept the feud going.

Yesterday at the Greatest Royal Rumble (full results here) Styles and Nakamura's rematch ended in a double count-out. As seen in the video above, Styles was angered and ashamed with how he retained the title in Saudi Arabia.

Below is the updated card:

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

The Miz vs. Seth Rollins (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella (c)

Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns

Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass