Brie Bella On Which Former WWE Star Watches Total Bellas, Daniel Bryan Before WrestleMania 34 Match

Brie Bella spoke to Sports Illustrated's "Extra Mustard" section on being involved with the Women's Royal Rumble, Daniel Bryan, and Total Bellas Season 3. Here are some of the highlights:

Daniel Bryan being too excited to sleep before his WrestleMania 34 match:

"The night before WrestleMania, it was actually really cute, he couldn't sleep because he was so excited. I told him, 'Think of everything you've done to get here.' So to go from one night where we couldn't sleep because we were both so sad to another night where we couldn't sleep because we were so excited, that was so crazy. I'm so proud of him. He's healthy, he deserves to be in that ring. It shows that with passion and dedication, you can truly accomplish anything."

The upcoming season of Total Bellas:

"So many people have so many questions where John and Nicole are at, and why everything happened, and I think this season will answer a lot of those questions. I give them a lot of credit for opening up their lives. We all told ourselves we had to be an open book. If you're going to do reality, you need to do the good and the bad. I think that's why so many people love Nicole and me. We're real and honest. There are some really intimate conversations between Nicole and John. I think my sister is just like, 'Other women go through this,' and she wants them to feel like they're not alone."

WWE inviting her to be in the Women's Royal Rumble:

"I was so honored they called me, and I couldn't believe I could get in the ring with Lita, Trish, and Asuka. I still can't believe my name was on the same list as Molly Holly. Someone needed to pinch me. Molly came up to Nicole and me and was like, 'I've been dying to meet you guys, I love Total Bellas.' And I was like, 'Wait, what? You watch it?' And she said, 'Yes, thank you for having women wrestlers recognized in the mainstream world.' And I was like, oh my gosh, Molly Holly just paid me a compliment."

Brie Bella also talked about motherhood. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.