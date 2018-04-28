WWE Comments On Sami Zayn Not At WWE GRR, Finn Balor On Outfit Change, Royal Rumble Surprises

- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring the biggest Royal Rumble surprise appearances. The collection includes: Mick Foley entering as each of his three personas (Dude Love, Cactus Jack, and Mankind), Hornswoggle at yesterday's Greatest Royal Rumble, and Rey Mysterio earlier this year.

- As noted, Sami Zayn was not in yesterday's Greatest Royal Rumble match in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Sami is of Syrian descent and started the #SamiForSyria mobile clinic in Syria last Summer. Saudi Arabia and Syria cut off relations in 2012. Sami did make mention of being in the match on Raw this past Monday night when he said that the the event was called "The Greatest Royal Rumble" because Kevin Owens and himself were going to win the Rumble match, although later a segment was shot where Sami said he wasn't feeling well and hinted that he wouldn't be able to go to Saudi Arabia. WWE has since sent out a statement about Zayn's absence:

"WWE is committed to embracing individuals from all backgrounds while respecting local customs and cultural differences around the world."

- Most notably at WrestleMania 34, Finn Balor has been doing a "Balor Club is for everyone" statement, which garnered support from the LGBT community. Fans on social media noticed that Finn Balor wasn't wearing any rainbow attire at the Greatest Royal Rumble. Balor ended up posting a statement on his Twitter saying, "My Rainbow Gear was a statement at WrestleMania Weekend. Although the gear has not been worn since in six appearances, my support continues despite any color choice, change, or laundry schedule. #dirtypants"