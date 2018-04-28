Jinder Mahal On Botch At WWE GRR, Shinsuke Nakamura's New Entrance Theme, 205 Live Star Turns 31

- Above is Shinsuke Nakamura's new entrance theme that debuted earlier this week.

- WWE 205 Live Star Drew Gulak turns 31 today. Also today, former WWE Superstar Alex Riley turns 36 years old. 205 Live GM Drake Maverick wished Gulak a Happy Birthday on Twitter.

- Before Titus O'Neil's epic slide under the ring, Jinder Mahal had a mishap during his Greatest Royal Rumble match by selling one of Jeff Hardy's moves without Hardy touching him. On Twitter, Mahal told everyone he was just "playing possum."