WrestlingInc.com

Jinder Mahal On Botch At WWE GRR, Shinsuke Nakamura's New Entrance Theme, 205 Live Star Turns 31

By Joshua Gagnon | April 28, 2018

- Above is Shinsuke Nakamura's new entrance theme that debuted earlier this week.

- WWE 205 Live Star Drew Gulak turns 31 today. Also today, former WWE Superstar Alex Riley turns 36 years old. 205 Live GM Drake Maverick wished Gulak a Happy Birthday on Twitter.


Jinder Mahal Recalls Being Somewhat Disappointed For Being In WrestleMania 33 Battle Royal
See Also
Jinder Mahal Recalls Being Somewhat Disappointed For Being In WrestleMania 33 Battle Royal

- Before Titus O'Neil's epic slide under the ring, Jinder Mahal had a mishap during his Greatest Royal Rumble match by selling one of Jeff Hardy's moves without Hardy touching him. On Twitter, Mahal told everyone he was just "playing possum."



Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Results

Most Popular

Back To Top