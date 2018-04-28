Jinder Mahal On Botch At WWE GRR, Shinsuke Nakamura's New Entrance Theme, 205 Live Star Turns 31

- Above is Shinsuke Nakamura's new entrance theme that debuted earlier this week.
- WWE 205 Live Star Drew Gulak turns 31 today. Also today, former WWE Superstar Alex Riley turns 36 years old. 205 Live GM Drake Maverick wished Gulak a Happy Birthday on Twitter.
Happy Birthday to @WWE205Live original & best submission specialist in the @WWE @DrewGulak #205Live #HappyBirthday #Cruiserweight pic.twitter.com/TzzhSzJwSl— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) April 28, 2018
- Before Titus O'Neil's epic slide under the ring, Jinder Mahal had a mishap during his Greatest Royal Rumble match by selling one of Jeff Hardy's moves without Hardy touching him. On Twitter, Mahal told everyone he was just "playing possum."
Here's the botch the guys are talking about with Jinder Mahal. #WINCPodcasthttps://t.co/xpQXuyTgCt pic.twitter.com/nSjNZABUix— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) April 27, 2018
Relax ... I was playing possum #wwegrr— The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) April 27, 2018