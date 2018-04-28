Titus O'Neil And Batista Comment On WWE GRR Fall, Triple H Talks Ronda Rousey Debut, Cesaro (Video)

- Above is the latest Clash with Cesaro with Samoa Joe making a guest appearance.

- Triple H spoke briefly with Newshub about Ronda Rousey's impressive in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34. As noted, Jim Ross said something similar a few days ago, as well.

"I can't think of a more meaningful, more successful and more impactful professional wrestling debut of anybody in history," Triple H. "She woke a lot of people up and made them realize that Ronda Rousey wants to be a WWE superstar for a long time to come. She is dedicated to this; she is 24/7 in this. She is a machine when it comes to training and focus and I have no doubt in my mind that she will be great at this."

- As noted, Titus O'Neil had quite the entrance in the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match where he tripped running down the ramp and flew right under the edge of the ring, causing the announcers and just about everyone else to laugh uncontrollably. O'Neil commented later that he expects WWE Shop to get some new merchandise ready to commemorate the hilarious moment. His good buddy, Batista, tried his best to cover up O'Neil's fall.

It was AT THIS MOMENT....??????



My @WWE #WWEGGR Idea For The Greatest Royal Rumble Moment was Born ?? @WWEShop Get That MERCH ready!'! I'm about to slide....These extra Checks right into the bank?? pic.twitter.com/tX4ykdpl9x — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) April 27, 2018