ROH War Of The Worlds Matches, PWG Reveals 'Bask In His Glory' Card, Dalton Castle Throwback Match

- Above is an ROH Throwback of Dalton Castle and Colt Cabana taking on The Addiction at Road to Final Battle 2016 in Lakeland, Florida. Castle would hit bang-a-rang on Christopher Daniels for the pinfall victory.

- PWG's next show, Bask in His Glory, will take place on May 25 at the American Legion in Reseda, California. Although their next event in July will take place at the Globe Theater, it's possible PWG return to their longtime home venue after the sale wasn't finalized as expected. Here is the full card for the show in May:

* WALTER (c) vs. Sammy Guevara (PWG World Championship)

* Keith Lee vs. Adam Brooks

* Bandido vs. Robbie Eagles

* Matt Riddle vs. David Starr

* Jonah Rock vs. Timothy Thatcher

* Jake Atlas vs. Rey Horus

* Tyler Bateman vs. Trevor Lee

- Ring of Honor's next big tour is War of the Worlds, which will take place on May 9 (Lowell, MA), May 11 (Toronto, Ontario), May 12 (Royal Oak, Michigan), and May 13 (Chicago, Illinois). A few matches have already been announced for some of the shows:

Night 1:

* Dalton Castle (c) vs. Matt Taven (ROH World Championship

* The Young Bucks vs. BUSHI and Hiromu Takahashi

Night 2:

* Jay White (c) vs. Punishment Martinez (IWGP US Championship)

Night 4:

* BUSHI, EVIL, SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi, and Tetsuya Naito vs. Cody, Hangman Page, Marty Scurll, and The Young Bucks