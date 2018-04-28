Darren Young On Finn Balor's WrestleMania 34 Entrance And Wanting To Be Involved In It

Darren Young (who was WWE's first openly gay Superstar) spoke to Uproxx about Finn Balor's WrestleMania 34 entrance and wishing WWE invited him. Here are some of the highlights:

Finn Balor's LGBT inclusivity celebration during his entrance at WrestleMania 34 and wanting WWE to do something similar the year before after the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida:

"Finn Bálor is one of my favorite guys. Him, Sonya Deville — I remember watching her in NXT. I've seen her at the Performance Center. She showed me so much love. Finn showed me so much love. So to see those guys represent the LGBT community meant the world to me. But I'll be honest with you, man. When I got released, I was okay with it, but when I'm seeing them do that [LGBT] representation, I was devastated, because I wasn't invited. I would've loved to have been invited just to see that we're making moves, but I wasn't invited to something that I begged and pleaded to embrace. WrestleMania, it was in Orlando [last year] and I had asked were we doing anything of the LGBT community? Were we doing anything for Pulse? And nothing."

Wishing WWE invited him to be involved in the celebration:

"It is what it is, but I cried like a baby, man. The next day, Monday, after watching it back, I cried like a baby. When I got released, it's okay. It is what it is, but when I've seen that [entrance] and I wasn't [even] invited just to sit in the crowd and see the moves that we're making, it broke my heart. They know that. They know that, but hey, it is what it is. Life goes on. Finn's a great guy. But to not be invited to such a amazing celebration amongst the LGBT community, it just broke my heart. Even to just be on the stage with everyone — like rah, rah, rah. I don't care. I just want to be able to experience it. It means the world to me [to be included in that representation]."

Young also discussed giving advice to those who reach out to him for help. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.