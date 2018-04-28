Mainstream Media Picking Up WWE - Saudi Arabia Story, Rusev Talks Casket Match, Shinsuke Nakamura

- Above is the full match between Dolph Ziggler and Shinsuke Nakamura at last year's Backlash PPV. This would be Nakamura's in-ring debut on the main roster and he would pick up the win after hitting Kinshasa on Ziggler.

-The Associated Press and BBC News has picked up the story on the Saudi Arabia General Sports Authority apologizing for footage of "indecent" women wrestlers being shown in WWE promotional material during the broadcast. According to the BBC report, the event was shown on state television, but was cut off once the footage aired. It continued to play on the screens at the stadium. The promo was the "Best of Both Worlds" ad for WWE's upcoming dual-branded PPVs, you can see a clip below when Carmella was on the screen in the stadium.

@CarmellaWWE last night at #GRR

We want you here next time ????

- Rusev and Aiden English both gave their thoughts after the Casket Match against The Undertaker at the Greatest Royal Rumble. Undertaker would win the match by throwing both Rusev and English into the casket. Rusev gave respect to The Undertaker, while English said he was "smiling...all the way to the grave."

Saudi Arabia celebrates #RusevDay ..... of course. Caskets is definitely not my thing. Nothing but respect for the Undertaker — Rusev (@RusevBUL) April 28, 2018