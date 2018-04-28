WWE NXT Live Event Results From Gainesville (4/27): Aleister Black Retains, Ricochet, Lars Sullivan

Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Gainesville, Florida:

* Raul Mendoza defeated Kona Reeves

* Tino Sabbatelli beat down Mars Wang after interrupting a segment

* Lacey Evans defeated Jessie Elaban

* The War Raiders defeated Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Christopher Dijak

* Lars Sullivan defeated NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O'Reilly

* Ricochet defeated Buddy Murphy

* Steffanie Newell and Dakota Kai defeated Vanessa Borne and Reina Gonzalez

* NXT Champion Aleister Black retained over Tino Sabbatelli