WWE NXT Live Event Results From Gainesville (4/27): Aleister Black Retains, Ricochet, Lars Sullivan

Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Gainesville, Florida:
* Raul Mendoza defeated Kona Reeves
* Tino Sabbatelli beat down Mars Wang after interrupting a segment
* Lacey Evans defeated Jessie Elaban
* The War Raiders defeated Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel
* The Velveteen Dream defeated Christopher Dijak
* Lars Sullivan defeated NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O'Reilly
* Ricochet defeated Buddy Murphy
* Steffanie Newell and Dakota Kai defeated Vanessa Borne and Reina Gonzalez
* NXT Champion Aleister Black retained over Tino Sabbatelli