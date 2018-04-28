Bray Wyatt Fires Back At A Hater, Daniel Bryan Revisits Being Kissed By The Bella Twins, Luke Harper

- Above, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella watched an episode of Raw from 2010 when both Bellas kissed Bryan during a segment in the ring. They noted that Brie kissed Bryan on the cheek first, but Nikki was the first to kiss him on the lips. Yesterday, Bryan took part in the Greatest Royal Rumble match and broke the record (1 hour, 2 minutes by Rey Mysterio) by remaining in the match for 1 hour and 16 minutes.

- Luke Harper spoke with Rochester First and mentioned how close he was to quitting pro wrestling before getting a call from WWE.

"My wife was 8 months pregnant and I was just coming back from Japan and I said, 'Honey, I'm done, this is it, I'm just going to go get another real job and we'll make do here,'" Harper said. "And that's the day [WWE called saying], 'Hey, can you come for a tryout?'"

- An individual on Twitter said what fans should do when Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy show up on the TV (posting a photo of someone hitting the "power" button on a controller)." Wyatt responded, "Your mother doesn't love you. And I am OVAH. So piss off chump."

