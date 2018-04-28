WWE Main Event Recap: Mike Kanellis Vs. Zack Ryder, Slater & Rhyno Vs. The Revival

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Zach Ryder and Mike Kanellis make their entrances as Vic Joseph, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

Zach Ryder vs. Mike Kanellis

They lock up. Kanellis hits an arm-drag on Ryder. Ryder dropkicks Kanellis. Ryder locks in a headlock, Kanellis pushes him to the ropes. Ryder hits a shoulder block on Kanellis. Ryder slams the face of Kanellis off the mat before pinning him for a one count. Ryder ducks a clothesline attempt by Kanellis. Ryder runs towards Kanellis, Kanellis moves out of the way, causing Ryder to go over the top rope to the outside. Kanellis rolls Ryder back into the ring. Kanellis stomps on Ryder in the corner. Kanellis sends Ryder to the opposite corner before clotheslining him. Kanellis hits a Big Boot on Ryder. Kanellis pins Ryder for a two count. Kanellis strikes Ryder. Ryder hits a Flap Jack on Kanellis. Ryder clotheslines Kanellis. Ryder hits a Dropkick from the second rope on Kanellis. Ryder hits a forearm on Kanellis. Ryder hits the Broski Boot on Kanellis. Ryder pins Kanellis for a two count. Kanellis superkicks Ryder. Kanellis pins Ryder for a two count. Kanellis strikes Ryder several times. Ryder reverses a suplex attempt by Kanellis into a neck-breaker. Ryder pins Kanellis for another two count. Kanellis sends Ryder head-first into the top turnbuckle. Ryder blocks a roll-up attempt by Kanellis. Ryder hits the Rough Ryder on Kanellis. Ryder pins Kanellis for the win.

Winner: Zach Ryder

A recap of the confrontation between Roman Reigns and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar on RAW is shown.

A recap of The Sami & Kevin Show segment from RAW is shown featuring a verbal confrontation between RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens.

A recap of Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley defeating Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens is shown.

Heath Slater & Rhyno make their entrance. The Revival's Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder make their entrances.

Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder)

Slater and Dawson start the match. They lock up. Dawson takes Slater to the mat. Wilder tags in. Slater hits an arm-drag on Wilder. Rhyno is tagged in. Rhyno and Slater hit a double back-elbow on Wilder. Wilder chops Rhyno. Dawson tags in. Dawson slams Rhyno's head off the top turnbuckle. Dawson chops Rhyno. Rhyno chops Dawson. Dawson drives his knee into Rhyno. Wilder tags in. Slater prevents Wilder and Dawson from hitting a double suplex on Rhyno. Slater strikes Dawson as Rhyno strikes Wilder. Slater hits a Back Drop on Dawson as Rhyno hits a Back Drop on Wilder heading into a commercial break.

Dawson pulls Wilder out of the way of an attack attempt by Rhyno in the corner as we return from the commercial break. Wilder attacks Rhyno from behind. Wilder stomps on Rhyno. Dawson tags back in. Dawson hits a back suplex on Rhyno. Dawson pins Rhyno for a two count. Rhyno strikes Dawson. Rhyno hits a Hip Toss on Dawson. Wilder tags in. Wilder clotheslines Rhyno from behind. Dawson tags back in. Dawson chops Rhyno. Dawson eventually lifts Wilder into a Leg Drop on Rhyno. Dawson pins Wilder for a two count. Wilder is tagged in. Rhyno dodges an attack attempt by Wilder in the corner. Rhyno hits a spine-buster on Dawson. Slater is tagged in. Slater hits a Running Knee Strike on Wilder. Slater hits a Spin-Kick on Dawson. Slater hits a neck-breaker on Wilder. Slater pins Wilder for a two count. Dawson pulls Rhyno off the apron. Slater strikes Dawson. Slater reverses a back suplex attempt into a cross-body on Wilder. Slater pins Wilder for a two count. Slater locks in a headlock, Wilder pushes him to the ropes as Dawson tags in. Dawson and Wilder hit their Shatter Machine finisher on Slater. Dawson pins Slater for the win.

Winners: The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder)

A recap is shown to close the show featuring Rusev Day (Rusev & Aiden English) & Shinsuke Nakamura defeating The Club's Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & WWE Champion AJ Styles on SmackDown Live.






