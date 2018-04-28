Samoa Joe And Other WWE Stars On 'Pay It Forward' Day (Photos), Alexa Bliss - Natalya, UUDD

- Above is part two of Xavier Woods, Aiden English, Fandango, and Tyler Breeze playing home run derby in MLB: The Show 18. Woods finished with 12 and Fandango picked up 1 in the Semis. The finals were Woods vs. Breeze with Woods winning, 11-10.

- Today is "Pay it Forward" Day, which encourages people to do random acts of kindness for others. For the second year, Titus O'Neil is an Ambassador for this cause and was supported by a number of other WWE Superstars including: Samoa Joe, Apollo Crews, Dana Brooke, Drew Gulak, Drake Mvaerick Epico, and Curt Hawkins.

Proud to be an Ambassador for @pifdayusa for the second year Today We show Others what Love can Do!! #payitforwardday is here and 81Countries are going to #stand4kindness through random acts of Kindness ?? #TitusWorldWide @WWEApollo @DanaBrookeWWE and the rest of @WWE that help pic.twitter.com/8WvFh7L0Mm — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) April 28, 2018

Proudly supporting @TitusONeilWWE and Millions around the world for #Payitforwardday On April 28 we'll unite to create the worlds largest ripple of good&make the world a better place

Do an act of kindness,Share a photo with a??on your?and tell the world you

#StandForKindness pic.twitter.com/DQ5jIzsGn1 — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) April 28, 2018

Sliding headfirst into today supporting @TitusONeilWWE and Millions around the world for #PayItForwardDay. Share a photo with a ?? on your?and tell the world you #StandForKindness. pic.twitter.com/LogNYdFgXr — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) April 28, 2018

Joining @TitusONeilWWE & @WWE superstars for #PayItForwardDay. We shall all unite to create good vibes & make the world a feel a better place.



Put a ?? on your ?



Share this great message & tell the world you #StandForKindness pic.twitter.com/7Ng2BNYb8f — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) April 28, 2018

I'm sliding headfirst into supporting @TitusONeilWWE and millions around the world today for #PayItForwardDay

Do an act of kindness, share a photo with a??on your?and tell the world you #StandForKindness. pic.twitter.com/qDlxLBugic — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) April 28, 2018

- Tonight, Natalya and Alexa Bliss are at a Make-A-Wish Gala in Connecticut.