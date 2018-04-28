WrestlingInc.com

Samoa Joe And Other WWE Stars On 'Pay It Forward' Day (Photos), Alexa Bliss - Natalya, UUDD

By Joshua Gagnon | April 28, 2018

- Above is part two of Xavier Woods, Aiden English, Fandango, and Tyler Breeze playing home run derby in MLB: The Show 18. Woods finished with 12 and Fandango picked up 1 in the Semis. The finals were Woods vs. Breeze with Woods winning, 11-10.

- Today is "Pay it Forward" Day, which encourages people to do random acts of kindness for others. For the second year, Titus O'Neil is an Ambassador for this cause and was supported by a number of other WWE Superstars including: Samoa Joe, Apollo Crews, Dana Brooke, Drew Gulak, Drake Mvaerick Epico, and Curt Hawkins.







New Championship Belt Created For WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Winner (Photo)
See Also
New Championship Belt Created For WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Winner (Photo)

- Tonight, Natalya and Alexa Bliss are at a Make-A-Wish Gala in Connecticut.





Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Results

Most Popular

Back To Top