WrestlingInc.com

Corey Graves Throws Some Shade (Photo), Goldberg Takes Out 3 Minute Warning In 2003, WWE Shop Sale

By Joshua Gagnon | April 28, 2018

- Above, Goldberg fights off Rico Constantino and 3 Minute Warning in a segment from Raw in 2003. Goldberg would eventually spear Rosey through a barricade.

- WWE Shop's latest sale is 40% off select tees, 30% off hoodies, and 20% off championship titles. There is no code needed, simply click here to receive the discount. The sale ends on April 29 at 11:59pm PT.

Bill Goldberg Talks Last Run As WWE Champion, If He Is Retired, Duration Of HOF Ceremony
See Also
Bill Goldberg Talks Last Run As WWE Champion, If He Is Retired, Duration Of HOF Ceremony

- After calling the Greatest Royal Rumble (full results here) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, it looks like Corey Graves threw a little shade at the country. While enjoying some drinks, in the caption he wrote:

"A drink to remember that no [matter] how bad WE think we have it, at least our women have rights and we all have freedom of expression. #ifyougetityougetit"

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Results

Most Popular

Back To Top