ROH Bound By Honor Results (4/28): Bullet Club Vs. ROH Champions, Jay Lethal In Action, WOH

Tonight, ROH Bound By Honor: ROH Champion vs. Bullet Club took place with Cody, The Young Bucks, and Marty Scurll defeating Dalton Castle, The Briscoes, and Silas Young in the main event. Below are the full results:

* Coast 2 Coast defeated The Motor City Machine Guns

* Cheeseburger defeated Serpentico

* Matt Taven defeated Josh Woods, Beer City Bruiser, and Kenny King

* Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian defeated TK O'Ryan and Vinny Marseglia

* Flip Gordon defeated Scorpion Sky

* Deonna Purrazzo defeated Ava Storie

* Punishment Martinez vs. Adam Page never got starts since Martinez chokeslamed Page through a table before things got started.

* Jay Lethal defeated Shane Taylor

* Bullet Club (Cody, The Young Bucks, and Marty Scurll) defeated ROH Champions (Dalton Castle, The Briscoes, and Silas Young)

Ring of Honor's next tour is War of the Worlds featuring stars from NJPW. It will take place on May 9 (Lowell, MA), May 11 (Toronto, Ontario), May 12 (Royal Oak, Michigan), and May 13 (Chicago, Illinois).