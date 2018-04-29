NJPW Wrestling Hi No Kuni Results (4/29): New Champion Is Crown, Kenny Omega In Action

Earlier today, NJPW Wrestling Hi No Kuni took place with Tetsuya Naito defeating Minoru Suzuki to become the new IWGP Intercontinental Champion. This is Naito's second reign with the championship. Fans will remember his first run when he would constantly toss the title at anything he could find, basically destroying it in the process. Below are the full results:

* Yuji Nagata and Ren Narita defeated Tomoyuki Oka and Shota Umino

* David Finlay, Jushin Liger, Tiger Mask, and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Jay White, Rocky Romero, Sho, and Yoh

* Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano defeated Togi Makabe and Toa Henare

* Zack Sabre Jr., Iizuka, Taichi, and Taka Michinoku defeated Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Yujiro Takahashi, and Chase Owens

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Michael Elgin, and KUSHIDA defeated Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, Will Ospreay, and YOSHI-HASHI

* BUSHI defeated Desperado

* Hiromu Takahashi defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* EVIL and SANADA (c) defeated Lance Archer and Davey Boy Smith Jr. (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* Tetsuya Naito defeated Minoru Suzuki (c) (IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

See Also News On How Much Hulk Hogan Wanted For Bullet Club Appearance With NJPW

NJPW's next big events are Wrestling Dontaku on May 3 and 4. The main event of the first show is Kenny Omega vs. Adam Page and the main event of the second show is IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada against Hiroshi Tanahashi.