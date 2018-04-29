Paige Comments On Her Past Year, WWE UK Championship Poster (Photo), Noelle Foley Models Outfits

- Above, Noelle Foley tries on a number of outfits for Spring.

- Below is the poster for the upcoming WWE UK Championship Tournament featuring Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, Pete Dunne, Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong. The event will take place on June 18 and 19 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

- On her Instagram, Paige posted an update on where she's at today compared to a year ago, and it's in a much better place:

"I've posted this before, but I'm feeling so happy and content with my life right now. Everything hasn't turned out perfectly, but I wouldn't have it any other way. Obstacles have made me the strongest and healthiest I've been in a long time. A year can make a hell of a difference. Surrounding myself with positive and encouraging people have been extremely beneficial for my life. I didn't think I would make it this far and now I can't wait to see what my future holds! (still with the same roots though. Siisssss fix that shhh)"