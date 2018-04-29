Kairi Sane Names Submission Move (Photo), How Old Is Titus O'Neil Today?, Pop-A-Shot Arcade Tourny

- Above are the Semis in the Pop-A-Shot Arcade Tournament. Xavier Woods defeated Aiden English, 59-44 while Baron Corbin won after Tyler Breeze tried playing defense (cheating) to keep him from scoring. In the finals it will be Woods vs. Corbin.

- Titus O'Neil turns 41 years old today. Other birthdays include: Jay Lethal (33) and Paul Roma (58). If you have somehow not seen O'Neil's fall during his Greatest Royal Rumble entrance, you can check that out by clicking here.

- Kairi Sane looks to have a new name for her bridging cross-legged Boston crab, calling it the "Anchor."