Kairi Sane Names Submission Move (Photo), How Old Is Titus O'Neil Today?, Pop-A-Shot Arcade Tourny

- Above are the Semis in the Pop-A-Shot Arcade Tournament. Xavier Woods defeated Aiden English, 59-44 while Baron Corbin won after Tyler Breeze tried playing defense (cheating) to keep him from scoring. In the finals it will be Woods vs. Corbin.
- Titus O'Neil turns 41 years old today. Other birthdays include: Jay Lethal (33) and Paul Roma (58). If you have somehow not seen O'Neil's fall during his Greatest Royal Rumble entrance, you can check that out by clicking here.
Happy birthday to a @WWE Superstar who slid even further into our hearts at #WWEGRR, @TitusONeilWWE!#HappyBirthdayTitus#TitusWorldWide#TitusWorldSlide pic.twitter.com/dTxWI40nxm— WWE UK (@WWEUK) April 29, 2018
- Kairi Sane looks to have a new name for her bridging cross-legged Boston crab, calling it the "Anchor."
I call my submission move— KAIRI SANE?? (@KairiSaneWWE) April 29, 2018
The "Anchor". ??????#Anchor#??? pic.twitter.com/8PIfqvD9hQ