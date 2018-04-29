WrestlingInc.com

Kairi Sane Names Submission Move (Photo), How Old Is Titus O'Neil Today?, Pop-A-Shot Arcade Tourny

By Joshua Gagnon | April 29, 2018

- Above are the Semis in the Pop-A-Shot Arcade Tournament. Xavier Woods defeated Aiden English, 59-44 while Baron Corbin won after Tyler Breeze tried playing defense (cheating) to keep him from scoring. In the finals it will be Woods vs. Corbin.

- Titus O'Neil turns 41 years old today. Other birthdays include: Jay Lethal (33) and Paul Roma (58). If you have somehow not seen O'Neil's fall during his Greatest Royal Rumble entrance, you can check that out by clicking here.


Batista On Why Match With Ronda Rousey Didn't Take Place, When He Plans To Retire
See Also
Batista On Why Match With Ronda Rousey Didn't Take Place, When He Plans To Retire

- Kairi Sane looks to have a new name for her bridging cross-legged Boston crab, calling it the "Anchor."



Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Results

Most Popular

Back To Top