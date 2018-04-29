WWE and WCW legend Lex Luger was recently a guest on Cigars, Scars and Superstars with Terri Runnels. During the interview, he discussed his friendship with WWE Hall of Famer Sting.

Luger and Sting's friendship dates back to 1987 when they worked for Jim Crockett Promotions. As they continued their careers in WCW, they were frequent tag team partners and sometimes wrestled against each other with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. Luger said they didn't start out as friends because he came off as cocky, but he eventually bonded with Sting because they shared a similar routine.

"Well, he was with Bill Watts in that territory, which then merged with the Crocketts. He and I didn't get along at first. I came across as cocky, go figure. He thought I was the cockiest guy he'd ever met. He had asked him a question about how I stayed so lean on the road. He was trying to break the ice a bit because he was in good shape too, He was just trying to break the ice because we didn't know each other yet. I was taking my boots off and I never looked up at him, I just said, 'Stoley's [Vodka] & M&M's.' He just walked away shaking his head," Luger said. "We became friends because we'd be at the hotels in the morning, all the other guys would be flying in somewhere, or driving really late at night trying to get to the hotel. Other guys would be going to bed if they flew in, or sleep in if they drove the night before to the next city, so he and I would be up really early having breakfast so we can carb up and get ready for our workout. He would be across the restaurant, and I would be on the other side, and finally after a couple of months, we thought it was ridiculous so we merged and had breakfast together, went to the gym together, and up until this day we are the best of friends. We really hit it off; we became business partners and best friends."

As one of the more recognizable names in 1990's wrestling, Luger was asked his preferred his era over the current iteration of professional wrestling. Luger said even though he loved the Attitude Era, it doesn't stop him from enjoying today's product.

"No, I don't. I loved wrestling back then, and I loved our era, but at the same time I do love the progression and how it has evolved into a complete global entity," he said. "I loved my era, but I love what they are doing today with the Women's division and the era we have today."

