John Cena Talks Nikki Bella Split, Starring In 'Transformers' Spinoff Movie

During an appearance to promote the upcoming Transformers' spin-off, Bumblebee, John Cena was asked about how he's doing after splitting up with Nikki Bella. He also spoke about the upcoming film. Here are some of the highlights:

How he's feeling after breaking up with Nikki:

"Oh, it sucks. No, there's no other way to say that. I love Nicole with all my heart and that's that."

If it's a big deal to be involved in the Transformers franchise:

"It is and I say that the most humble way I can. To be asked and honored to be involved in Transformers, it truly is a major thing. I'm very happy to be a part of this, especially dissecting the move back to its roots. Bumblebee is such a popular Transformer and now we're going to go on a journey with Bumblebee to answer a lot of questions about Bumblebee and I'm just happy to be along for the ride."

You can see Cena's full comments in the video above.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Entertainment Tonight with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.