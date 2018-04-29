Former UFC Champion Knocked Out In Bellator, New UFN 129 Main Event, Bellator 198 Highlights

- Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir's Bellator debut was memorable, but not for a good reason. Mir was knocked out by Fedor Emelianenko in the main event of Bellator 198 Saturday night. With the win, Emelianenko advances to the semifinals of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix vs. Chael Sonnen.

For "The Last Emperor," the win was his sixth in his last seven fights and his first knockout since 2012 when he finished Pedro Rizzo. Mir was competing for the first time since 2016 when he was knocked out by Mark Hunt.

The card also featured Dillon Danis making his MMA debut, as Conor McGregor's training partner locked up a toehold submission to open the Paramount Network main card.

Complete results are below:

* Fedor Emelianenko def. Frank Mir via TKO (strikes) at :48 of Round 1 in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix quarterfinals

* Emmanuel Sanchez def. Sam Siclia via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:52 of Round 1

* Rafael Lovato Jr. def. Gerald Harris via submission (armbar) at 1:11 of Round 1

* Neiman Gracie def. Javier Torres via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:18 of Round 2

* Dillon Danis def. Kyle Walker via submission (toehold) at 1:38 of Round 1

* Sultan Umar def. Tom Angeloff via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

* Robert Morrow def. Adam Maciejewski via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Adil Benjilany def. Corey Jackson via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

* Mark Stoddard def. Dan Stittgen via submission (triangle choke) at 4:43 of Round 1

* Eric Wisely def. Morgan Sickinger via submission (armbar) at 1:12 of Round 1

* Joey Diehl def. Nate Williams via submission (triangle chole) at :54 of Round 1

* Asef Askar vs. Andrew Johnson declared a majority draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)

* R'Mandel Cameron def. P.J. Cajigas via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

- Demian Maia, a former UFC title challenger, has agreed to step in and meet Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC Fight Night 129. The event, which airs live on FOX Sports 1, takes place from the Movistar Arena in Chile. Maia is replacing Santiago Ponzinibbio, who suffered an injury and was forced out.

Also on the event, Ray Borg has pulled himself out of a meeting with Brandon Moreno. Borg's newborn son recently underwent brain surgery. Stepping in as a replacement will be Alexandre Pantoja.

Below is the current fight card:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10 p.m. ET)

* Welterweight: Kamaru Usman vs. Demian Maia

* Strawweight: Alexa Grasso vs. Tatiana Suarez

* Light Heavyweight: Jared Cannonier vs. Dominick Reyes

* Bantamweight: Diego Rivas vs. Guido Cannetti

* Female Flyweight: Veronica Macedo vs. Andrea Lee

* Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Chad Laprise

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 2/8 p.m. ET)

* Welterweight: Michel Prazeres vs. Zak Cummings

* Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Moreno

* Strawweight: Poliana Botelho vs. Syuri Kondo

* Featherweight: Gabriel Benitez vs. Humberto Bandenay

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m.)

* Featherweight: Enrique Barzola vs. Brandon Davis

* Bantamweight: Henry Briones vs. Frankie Saenz

* Lightweight: Claudio Puelles vs. Felipe Silva