- Above is a first look at Rosemary vs. Su Yung, which will take place on this week's Impact. Earlier this week, Yung attacked Allie after her match and Rosemary showed up to make the save. The two had a face off before Yung disappeared when the lights went out.

- The next set of Impact TV tapings will take place in Windsor, Ontario on June 1 and 2 with VIP packages already available for $199 (or $139 for those who already have tickets and want to upgrade to VIP). The package includes: early entry to the shows, a swag bag, Q&A, Impact trivia, exclusive meet and greets, and autograph sessions.

- Impact Wrestling's next Twitch exclusive event will be live on May 5 and is in association with Pro Wrestling Revolver. The show will feature oVe taking on Matt Sydal, Dezmond Xavier, and Zachary Wentz. It will also include: Pentagon Jr., Eli Drake, Jimmy Jacobs, and Taya Valkyrie.