Jake Roberts Agrees To Drop Charges Against Former WWE Star After WrestleCon Altercation

Earlier this month, there was an incident between WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts and New Japan Pro Wrestling star Harry Smith (aka Davey Boy Smith Jr.) at WrestleCon in New Orleans. The two exchanged words and Smith threw a hot cup of coffee in Jake's face. Security quickly cleared the area and police were called, but Smith left the building before police could speak with him.

According to F4WOnline, it now looks like Roberts will be dropping charges against Smith after the two spoke on the phone, which was set up by Bret Hart.

Smith wasn't happy about things Roberts had said about his Father, Davey Boy Smith (aka The British Bulldog), during a podcast with Roddy Piper.

Both apologized privately, but Smith also apologized publicly earlier today.