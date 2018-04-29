On Friday, the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble took place at the King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, but that may not be the last time WWE visits the country this year.

According to Riyadh Report (a Middle East news twitter account) WWE will be back in November in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh.

Riyadh Report had previously tweeted out footage of the dinner with Vince McMahon, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, and others while in Saudi Arabia before the Greatest Royal Rumble.

The capital has several large stadiums, one of them is King Fahd International Stadium, which has a capacity of 70,000. For full results of the Greatest Royal Rumble, click here.