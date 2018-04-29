WrestlingInc.com

Hulk Hogan Talks Being On SI Cover, WWE Looks At Rounda Rousey Helping Natalya, WWE - Instagram

By Joshua Gagnon | April 29, 2018

- Above, Cathy Kelley took a look at Ronda Rousey helping out her friend, Natalya, after Mickie James's attack earlier this week on Raw. Looks like we could see a Rousey vs. James match in the near future.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection includes: Renee Young (with Dolph Ziggler and Batista), Seth Rollins (with Bayley), Carmella, and Lana.

- 33 years ago today, Hulk Hogan was on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Hogan tweeted this out and also noted he's was the only wrestler to accomplish this feat. Fans quickly reminded him that The Rock (2016), Dan Hodge (during his collegiate days), and Ronda Rousey (while in UFC) were also on SI's cover.






