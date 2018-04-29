Hulk Hogan Talks Being On SI Cover, WWE Looks At Rounda Rousey Helping Natalya, WWE - Instagram

- Above, Cathy Kelley took a look at Ronda Rousey helping out her friend, Natalya, after Mickie James's attack earlier this week on Raw. Looks like we could see a Rousey vs. James match in the near future.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection includes: Renee Young (with Dolph Ziggler and Batista), Seth Rollins (with Bayley), Carmella, and Lana.

Superheroes are the GD coolest!!!! A post shared by Renee Paquette (@reneeyoungwwe) on Apr 21, 2018 at 7:54pm PDT

Bucket list stuff. @lionandsafaripark @wwe A post shared by Seth Rollins (@wwerollins) on Apr 21, 2018 at 2:13am PDT

#EarthDay ???????? A post shared by Leah Van Damme (@carmellawwe) on Apr 22, 2018 at 8:42am PDT

- 33 years ago today, Hulk Hogan was on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Hogan tweeted this out and also noted he's was the only wrestler to accomplish this feat. Fans quickly reminded him that The Rock (2016), Dan Hodge (during his collegiate days), and Ronda Rousey (while in UFC) were also on SI's cover.

W'w it's been 33yrs since I was on the cover of SI and still the only wrestler to have that honor brother HH pic.twitter.com/nrKVkfZBh3 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) April 29, 2018

And of course the legendary hall of fame Danny Hodge, who went onto great fame as a pro. Hodge got the cover in his collegiate heyday. pic.twitter.com/dGk4OYyVXB — Vince McNugget (@VinceKMcNugget) April 29, 2018