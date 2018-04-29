Dalton Castle On If Velveteen Dream's Character Is Similar To His, If He Watches WWE

ROH World Champion Dalton Castle spoke with Chris Van Vliet backstage at Ring of Honor's Bound by Honor show in West Palm Beach, FL, which you can see in the video above. Here are some of the highlights:

If Velveteen Dream's gimmick is similar to his:

"I don't see that. He's kind of playing up a Prince thing, right? Is he coming out with Boys? Then alright, we're cool."

Feeling the pressure since becoming the Ring of Honor World Champion:

"Before I was Champion, it didn't matter if I messed up. I could go out there and if I pulled off a really great match, that was great, but if I didn't that was fine too because there was no risk. Now that I'm the Champion, I feel like every time I'm out in the ring I have to prove to everybody that I belong there. There's no room for error anymore. I have to be the best wrestler I can be every time I hit the ring because as long as that Championship is around my waist, people are going to be doubting me or looking at me or wondering why."

Watching WWE:

"I watch all wrestling, it doesn't matter what company it is. I'm the World Champion of Ring of Honor and I love this place and I'm very, very proud to be a part of it but let's not forget I love wrestling so if there's wrestling to be seen, I'm going to watch it."

How the Bullet Club has helped wrestling:

"It's mathematically impossible for every member of the Bullet Club to be cool, but they're all great wrestlers. I respect the hell out of all of them. The Young Bucks have taken all of us and wrestling in general to the next level. To see how they've elevated themselves on their own and as they've elevated, I feel like all wrestling around them has elevated and I feel like we all owe them a great gratitude for that."

Again, you can see Castle's full comments in the video above.