Former WWE Star Calls Out Wrestling Promotion, Four WWE Records That Won't Be Broken, Rey Mysterio

- Above is Big Show vs. Rey Mysterio from Backlash in 2003. Big Show would chokeslam Mysterio to get the pinfall victory. This is also the segment where Show swung Mysterio (who was strapped on a stretcher) into the ring post.

- WWE wrote an article on four records that will never be broken. The group includes: Undertaker 21-win WrestleMania streak, Mr. McMahon winning the WWE Title at 54 years old, Nicholas winning the Raw Tag Titles at 10 years old, and Bruno Sammartino's 2,803 day WWE Championship reign.

- Former WWE Superstar Jack Swagger called out Universal Championship Wrestling and its promoter, calling him a "conman." Swagger noted that he was warned not to work with the group and told fans not to support them. Swagger was advertised to be on their April 28 show.

Boys, do not work for Ronnie Gosseitt . I took the risk despite MULTIPLE people telling me not to. He is a COWARD and a CON MAN. Fans do not support @ucwtv , you deserve better than his s--t. — You Dont Know Jack (@RealJackSwagger) April 29, 2018

Former WWE World Champion Jack Swagger aka Jake Hager , NOW with Bellator MMA and @ucwtv

Coming… https://t.co/JlejCB5ZIp — UCW - Universal Championship Wrestling (@ucwtv) April 27, 2018

I am not part of this crooked promotion. Fans beware.! — You Dont Know Jack (@RealJackSwagger) April 29, 2018

It's SHOW DAY in Lodi-land! Make your plans to attend this STACKED card in Griffin, GA tonight! #TeamFearless is rolling into town to do our thing, wrestle and spread the gospel! #HEisEverything #ExpectAMiracle #Restored pic.twitter.com/CQBZHmLvUI — Brad Cain aka Lodi (@Lodi1Brad) April 28, 2018

Charles Barrios contributed to this article.