Matt Hardy Explains Titus O'Neil's WWE GRR Fall, Batista's Latest Film Breaking Records, IIconics

- Above, The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) are featured in this week's Canvas 2 Canvas.

- CNN is reporting Avengers: Infinity War has already made $630 million worldwide in its opening weekend, crushing the previous record of $541 million for The Fate of the Furious. It's estimated to make around $250 million in the U.S. this weekend. In the film, Batista reprises his role as Drax from Guardians of the Galaxy.

- Matt Hardy wished Titus O'Neil a Happy Birthday today. He also explained O'Neil's fall at the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble in that he was simply sliding into the "Jeddah Wormhole Portal" that leads directly to The Hardy Compound.