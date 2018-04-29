Muhammad Hassan Returns To The Ring After 13 Years, Mojo Rawley Goes Off, Pete Dunne - WWE UK Tourny

- Above is video from yesterday's The Dynasty King of Thrones in Amsterdam, New York where Muhammad Hassan returned to the ring after being away for 13 years. He came out to his old WWE music and defeated Papadon via pinfall. Hassan was released from the WWE in 2005 (and also announced his retirement from wrestling) after WWE aired a controversial SmackDown segment in which Hassan prayed on the ramp and five masked men, dressed in black, attacked Undertaker with a number of weapons. This aired unedited in the U.S. and Canada just after suicide bombings took place in London's public transport system during the morning rush hour. Mainstream media picked up on the story, plenty of backlash came after, and UPN (the channel carrying SmackDown at the time) pressured WWE to keep Hassan off TV, effectively ending his character.

- Pete Dunne talked about the upcoming WWE UK Championship Tournament being at Royal Albert Hall. Dunne said the venue looks unique and gives more of a British feel to the event. The tournament will take place on June 18 and 19.

- On Twitter, Mojo Rawley said he's been doing 25 straight hours of traveling, getting a half-day off, and then headed to Montreal for Raw. He continued, "Don't say we don't go to great lengths for y'all." This brought on some unfavorable responses, which Rawley took to task.

25 hours straight of travel. Finally home for half a day then off to Montreal for @WWE #Raw. Don't say we don't go to great lengths for y'all. — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) April 29, 2018

You get paid a lot of money, you go to great lengths for the money. — Justin Thunder Liger (@NJPWJKC) April 29, 2018

I do this to put smiles on faces. If I only cared about money, I would use my Master's Degree in Business for a job that doesn't break my back. It's always the guys with no money that only care about money. So what I'm saying is, you're broke. And a joke. https://t.co/vkWCDynjE1 — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) April 29, 2018

It's your job to do this. You shouldn't be thanked to do your job. — Jesus (@NowX89) April 29, 2018

Why not? Your job is to flip hamburgers and I always say thank you when I buy one. https://t.co/0LyXCBimSy — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) April 29, 2018

I'm waiting for the announcement that @wwe wishes @mojorawleywwe the best on his future endeavors. #mojosux — Superfanworld (@SternFBSuperfan) April 29, 2018

You are definitely the kind of guy that likes your own tweets. And you follow 14.7 thousand people with hopes they follow you back. Hate to break it to you, but you sir, are a loser. And you definitely get no chix. I can tell. https://t.co/IKG2F8Reju — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) April 29, 2018