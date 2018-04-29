According to PWInsider, UK Star Danny Burch (Martin Stone) officially signed with WWE last month and will continue working in NXT. The 36-year old British Superstar has been working alongside Oney Lorcan as of late.

Burch initially was signed to NXT from 2011 until his release in 2014. He returned in 2015 for sporadic tapings as well as the 16-man UK Championship Tournament in January of 2017. He would continue to bounce to other promotions during this time, but now it looks like he'll be working solidly under the NXT banner.

Earlier today, Burch wrestled his last match (against Josh Briggs) for Beyond Wrestling and gave a farewell speech.