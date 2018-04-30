Former UFC Champion Returns On FOX, UFC Fight Night 130 Co-Main Eventer Hurt, Amanda Nunes Video

- Amanda Nunes defends her bantamweight title in two weeks at UFC 224 against Raquel Pennington. For Nunes, who trains at American Top Team, the bout is another chance to prove herself as the best female fighter in the world.

The Brazilian won the title with a finish of Miesha Tate and has successfully defended it vs. Ronda Rousey and Valentina Shevchenko. The 29-year-old Nunes (15-4) is on a six-fight win streak overall, with four of those victories coming via either TKO or submission.

Hear from Nunes in the video above as she discusses her May 12 defense vs. Pennington from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The card also features Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza vs. Kelvin Gastelum and Vitor Belfort vs. Lyoto Machida.

- Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo returns to action on July 28 when he faces Jeremy Stephens at UFC on FOX 30 from the Scotiabank Arena in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The bout is scheduled to serve as the co-main event to a main event that has yet to be announced.

Aldo, who defended his title seven times, is coming off back-to-back third round TKO losses to current champion Max Holloway in 2017. His last win came in 2016 when he scored a decision over Frankie Edgar following a 2015 knockout loss to Conor McGregor.

Stephens enters the contest riding a three-fight win streak including consecutive second round finishes vs. Josh Emmett and Doo Ho Choi. He is 4-2 over his last six with both losses coming via decision.

- Gunnar Nelson has fallen victim to the injury bug, as the welterweight has been forced out of a planned co-main event bout with Neil Magny at UFC Fight Night 130. No word yet from the promotion if a replacement will be found for the May 27 card from Liverpool, England.