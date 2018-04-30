WrestlingInc.com

News For Tonight's WWE RAW - GRR Fallout, Backlash Hype, Ronda Rousey, Braun Strowman, New Champions

By Marc Middleton | April 30, 2018

Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Bell Centre in Montreal with the fallout from WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble event and the final hype for Backlash.

No matches have been announced for tonight but Ronda Rousey is scheduled to appear. John Cena and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar are not scheduled.

* Monster Among 49 Men makes history

* Brock Lesnar bests Roman Reigns in controversial Steel Cage Match

* The Era of Wokenness begins

* Who will dare step to Ronda Rousey?

* The Architect leaves Saudi Arabia with the Intercontinental Championship

Stick with us throughout the day for RAW updates and join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage.

